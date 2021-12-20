CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 28, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CCMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CCMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $187.05, the dividend yield is .98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCMP was $187.05, representing a -5.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $198.61 and a 56.93% increase over the 52 week low of $119.19.

CCMP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). CCMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.38. Zacks Investment Research reports CCMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 4.71%, compared to an industry average of 19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ccmp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCMP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEXL with an increase of 5.38% over the last 100 days. SDVY has the highest percent weighting of CCMP at 1.4%.

