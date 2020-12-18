CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2020

CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CCMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $145.44, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCMP was $145.44, representing a -16.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $174.87 and a 70.58% increase over the 52 week low of $85.26.

CCMP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). CCMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.83. Zacks Investment Research reports CCMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.14%, compared to an industry average of 9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCMP Dividend History page.

