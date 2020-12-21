CMC Materials (CCMP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of CMC Materials Inc (Symbol: CCMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $139.60, changing hands as low as $139.37 per share. CMC Materials Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCMP's low point in its 52 week range is $85.262 per share, with $174.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.