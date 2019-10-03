CMC Markets sees jump in annual income on robust trading revenue

Oct 3 (Reuters) - CMC Markets CMCX.L forecast a jump in annual earnings on Thursday as it expects strong net trading revenue in the first half, recovering from stricter rules in Europe that hit online trading platform last year.

CMC expects net trading revenue from its business that deals with contracts for differences (CFDs) - the financial instrument that was the focus of a regulatory clampdown last year, to rise 22 million pounds ($27.04 million) to 85 million pounds for the six months ended Sept. 30.

($1 = 0.8136 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

