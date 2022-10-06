CMC Markets sees higher half-yearly profit on market volatility

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Online trading platform CMC Markets Plc said on Thursday it expected interim profit to be ahead of last year, as client trading volumes increased in August and September on the back of volatile stock and foreign exchange markets.

The company now sees its half-yearly net operating income to be 153 million pounds ($173.44 million), compared with 127 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8821 pounds)

