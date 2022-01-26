CMC Markets says client money in third quarter close to record highs

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Online trading platform CMC Markets Plc said on Wednesday its amount of client money and assets under administration in the third quarter remained close to record highs, and reiterated its annual profit outlook.

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets Plc CMCX.L said on Wednesday its amount of client money and assets under administration in the third quarter remained close to record highs, and reiterated its annual profit outlook.

The company, which enables clients to trade in up to 10,000 financial instruments through its platform, maintained its 2022 full-year net operating income outlook of 250 million pounds ($337.50 million) to 280 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7417 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More