CMC Markets (LSE:CMCX) Price Target Increased by 41.31% to 153.51

The average one-year price target for CMC Markets (LSE:CMCX) has been revised to 153.51 / share. This is an increase of 41.31% from the prior estimate of 108.63 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.64 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.86% from the latest reported closing price of 166.60 / share.

CMC Markets Maintains 2.94% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.94%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMC Markets. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCX is 0.02%, a decrease of 28.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 8,110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,666K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 847K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing an increase of 24.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCX by 15.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 815K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCX by 31.09% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 775K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares, representing a decrease of 24.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCX by 41.63% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 581K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares, representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCX by 34.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.