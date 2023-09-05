CMC Markets (LSE:CMCX) Price Target Decreased by 12.44% to 188.45

The average one-year price target for CMC Markets (LSE:CMCX) has been revised to 188.44 / share. This is an decrease of 12.44% from the prior estimate of 215.22 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 145.44 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.15% from the latest reported closing price of 114.80 / share.

CMC Markets Maintains 10.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 10.78%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.51%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMC Markets. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCX is 0.03%, a decrease of 26.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 8,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,666K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 965K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCX by 29.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 810K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCX by 13.67% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 700K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 593K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCX by 22.36% over the last quarter.

