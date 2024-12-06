CMC Markets Executives Acquire Shares, Showing Confidence

CMC Markets (GB:CMCX) has released an update.
CMC Markets announced that two of its senior executives, Deputy CEO David John Fineberg and CFO Albert Soleiman, have acquired shares under the company’s UK Share Incentive Plan. The transactions, carried out at a price of 290.95p per share, reflect continued confidence in the company’s growth and performance.
