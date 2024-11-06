CMC Markets Executives Acquire Shares Reflecting Confidence

News & Insights

CMC Markets (GB:CMCX) has released an update.

CMC Markets has announced that its Deputy CEO, David John Fineberg, and CFO, Albert Soleiman, have both acquired shares in the company through its UK Share Incentive Plan. Each executive purchased shares at a price of 316.12p, with Fineberg acquiring 94 shares and Soleiman 96 shares. These transactions, reflecting confidence in the company’s performance, took place on November 5, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange.

