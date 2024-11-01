News & Insights

CMC Markets Enters Partnership With ASB Bank - Quick Facts

November 01, 2024 — 03:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CMC Markets has signed an agreement to enter into a long-term strategic partnership with ASB Bank. ASB Bank is one of the largest banks in New Zealand with circa 1.5 million customers. CMC will provide ASB clients with access to technology and execution via an ASB-branded web and mobile platform, including full integration with ASB Bank's current technological offering.

Also, as part of the agreement, there is a requirement for CMC to become a full trading, settling and clearing participant of NZX, the New Zealand stock exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

