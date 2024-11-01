CMC Markets Enters Partnership With ASB Bank - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CMC Markets has signed an agreement to enter into a long-term strategic partnership with ASB Bank. ASB Bank is one of the largest banks in New Zealand with circa 1.5 million customers. CMC will provide ASB clients with access to technology and execution via an ASB-branded web and mobile platform, including full integration with ASB Bank's current technological offering.

Also, as part of the agreement, there is a requirement for CMC to become a full trading, settling and clearing participant of NZX, the New Zealand stock exchange.

