CMC Financial Group Sells 177k Shares of This "Cash Cow" ETF

Key Points

CMC Financial Group sold 177,214 shares of COWG for an estimated trade value of $6.30 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The transaction equaled 11.24% of CMC Financial Group’s 13F reportable assets under management.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Jan. 26, 2026, CMC Financial Group sold 177,214 shares of the Pacer U.S. Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG),. The estimated value of this trade, based on the average closing price during the quarter, was $6.30 million.

What else to know

CMC Financial Group’s holding in Pacer U.S. Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF now accounts for 1.22% of its 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing include: NYSEMKT:TCAL : $8.86 million (15.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SILJ : $5.11 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:COWZ: $5.02 million (9.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GRNY : $4.50 million (8.0% of AUM)



ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of Jan. 31, 2026) $35.32 Dividend yield 0.32% 1-year total return 5.12%

ETF snapshot

The Pacer U.S. Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) offers exposure to large-cap U.S. equities by tracking the prices of at least 100 large-cap companies that the fund determines exhibit high growth traits.

What this transaction means for investors

Although COWG fell out of CMC’s top 10 holdings, the firm still has two large-cap ETFs in its top five holdings, including COWZ, another ETF offered by Pacers that tracks a selection of 100 companies from the Russell 1000 using a unique cash-flow criterion. Both COWG and COWZ have similar holdings, but COWZ’s sector allocation leans more toward healthcare and energy, while COWG is more focused on technology.

If investors want a more dense amount of large-cap exposure, the GRNY ETF, which is one of CMC’s top five holdings, is another large-cap ETF, except it holds only 41 stocks.

But keep in mind that as ETFs get smaller in holdings, the top companies in the portfolio will have more significance and can have more influence on the ETF’s price movement, which can be a good thing for price gains, but can flip the opposite way drastically. And in GRNY’s case, if the tech sector were to take a hit, that sector could singlehandedly negatively impact the ETF’s price.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.