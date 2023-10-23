CMC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/25/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/25/23, Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 11/9/23. As a percentage of CMC's recent stock price of $40.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMC's low point in its 52 week range is $40.155 per share, with $58.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.44.

In Monday trading, Commercial Metals Co. shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

