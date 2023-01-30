CMC Dynamite GP Discloses Position in DDL / Dingdong

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.31% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dingdong is $6.42. The forecasts range from a low of $2.63 to a high of $10.01. The average price target represents an increase of 25.31% from its latest reported closing price of $5.12.

The projected annual revenue for Dingdong is $27,822MM, an increase of 18.28%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.02.

Fund Sentiment

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dingdong. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DDL is 0.8032%, a decrease of 59.4258%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.10% to 55,924K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Today Evergreen Fund holds 11,879,332 shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Galileo holds 11,716,130 shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 11,141,166 shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 7,952,801 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,739,560 shares, representing an increase of 52.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDL by 51.14% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 7,029,666 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dingdong Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is a leading and fastest-growing on-demand e-commerce company in China providing users with fresh produce, meat and seafood, and other daily necessities through a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. From its core product category of fresh groceries, Dingdong has expanded to provide other daily necessities to grow into a leading one-stop online shopping destination in China for consumers to make purchases for their daily lives. At the same time, Dingdong is working to modernize China's traditional agricultural supply chain through standardization and digitalization, empowering upstream farms and suppliers to make their production more efficient and tailored to actual demand.

