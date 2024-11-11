News & Insights

CMC Corporation Reports Strong Fiscal Year Performance

November 11, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

CMC Corporation (JP:2185) has released an update.

CMC Corporation reported a solid financial performance for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with a 5.8% increase in revenue and a significant 18% rise in profits attributable to the parent company. The company’s operating profit also grew by 13.7%, reflecting strong operational efficiencies and market strategies. Investors may find the increased dividend payouts and positive forecast for the upcoming fiscal year encouraging.

