CMC Corporation Reports Strong Fiscal Year Performance

CMC Corporation (JP:2185) has released an update.

CMC Corporation reported a solid financial performance for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with a 5.8% increase in revenue and a significant 18% rise in profits attributable to the parent company. The company’s operating profit also grew by 13.7%, reflecting strong operational efficiencies and market strategies. Investors may find the increased dividend payouts and positive forecast for the upcoming fiscal year encouraging.

For further insights into JP:2185 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.