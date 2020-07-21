CMC Acquires Substantially All The Assets Of GalvaBar From AZZ

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) announced Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiary, CMC Steel Oklahoma, LLC, has acquired substantially all of the assets of AZZ, Inc.'s (AZZ) GalvaBar business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The continuous galvanized rebar business uses a proprietary process to produce GalvaBar, which is a galvanized rebar with a zinc alloy coating that provides both superior corrosion protection and exceptional post-fabrication formability.

GalvaBar operates out of a dedicated facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and its products are sold throughout the United States and the Caribbean.

