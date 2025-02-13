CMB.TECH NV to Release Q4 2024 Earnings on February 27, 2025, and Host Conference Call

CMB.TECH NV will release Q4 2024 earnings on February 27, 2025, with a conference call at 8 a.m. EST.

Quiver AI Summary

CMB.TECH NV (CMBT), a diversified maritime group based in Antwerp, will announce its fourth quarter 2024 earnings on February 27, 2025, before the market opens. The company will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EST (2 p.m. CET) to discuss the results, which will be available via audio webcast along with a slideshow presentation. Participants can register for the call or dial in using a specific conference ID. CMB.TECH operates over 150 vessels and offers hydrogen and ammonia fuel solutions, maintaining a global presence with offices in various countries. The press release also includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and associated risks.

Potential Positives

CMB.TECH NV will release its fourth quarter 2024 earnings, providing transparency and updates to investors.

The scheduled conference call offers a platform for direct communication with stakeholders, enhancing investor relations.

Details of the earnings presentation will be made available, allowing for better-informed investors.

The company continues to position itself as a diversified maritime group, emphasizing its operational scale with over 150 vessels and its commitment to sustainable fuel options.

Potential Negatives

The timing of the earnings release, on February 27, 2025, may lead to speculation about poor performance if the release is significantly delayed or if results are worse than expected.

The extensive caveat about forward-looking statements highlights the uncertainties and risks facing the company, which may undermine investor confidence.

The acknowledgment of various potential risks and uncertainties, including contract performance failures and economic fluctuations, could indicate weakness in operational stability or financial health.

FAQ

When will CMB.TECH release its fourth quarter 2024 earnings?

CMB.TECH will release its fourth quarter 2024 earnings on 27 February 2025 before market opening.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. CET on 27 February 2025.

How can I access theearnings callwebcast?

You can access theearnings callwebcast at https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/7203eab6-44ad-4145-be5b-9f09112ce051@d0b2b045-83aa-4027-8cf2-ea360b91d5e4.

Will there be a recording of the conference call?

Yes, a recording and transcript of the conference call will be available on the company's investor relations page after the event.

Where is CMB.TECH headquartered?

CMB.TECH is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, with offices across Europe, Asia, the United States, and Africa.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Antwerp, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext: CMBT) (“CMBT”, “CMB.TECH” or “the Company”) will release its fourth quarter 2024 earnings prior to market opening on Thursday 27 February 2025 and will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. CET to discuss the results for the quarter.





The call will be a webcast with an accompanying slideshow. You can find details of this conference call below and on the



“Investor Relations” page



of the website.





The presentation for theearnings callwill be available in our



presentation section



.









Webcast Information













Event Type:





Audio webcast with user-controlled slide presentation









Event Date:





27 February 2025









Event Time:





8 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. CET









Event Title:





“Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call”









Event Site/URL:





https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/7203eab6-44ad-4145-be5b-9f09112ce051@d0b2b045-83aa-4027-8cf2-ea360b91d5e4









To attend this conference call, please register via the following



link



.





Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may dial in to the respective number of their location (to be found



here



). The Phone conference ID is the following: 121 388 043#





The recording & a transcript of the call will be uploaded onto our website in our



investor section



.





Announcement Q4 2024 results – 27 February 2025







About CMB.TECH







CMB.TECH (all capitals) is a diversified and future-proof maritime group. We own and operate more than 150 seagoing vessels: crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, container ships, chemical tankers, offshore wind vessels & workboats. We also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers.





The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe, Asia, United States and Africa.





CMB.TECH is listed on Euronext Brussels and the NYSE under the ticker symbol CMBT.





More information can be found at



https://cmb.tech









Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbour protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbour legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.







Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.