CMB.TECH NV to Release Q1 2025 Earnings and Host Conference Call on May 21, 2025

CMB.TECH will report Q1 2025 earnings on May 21, 2025, with a conference call at 8 a.m. EST.

CMB.TECH NV will release its first quarter 2025 earnings before the market opens on May 21, 2025, and will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EST (2 p.m. CET) to discuss the results. The call will be available as a webcast with an accompanying slideshow on the company's Investor Relations webpage. Participants can register for the call and access details including the phone conference ID. CMB.TECH is a maritime group based in Antwerp, operating over 160 vessels across various sectors, including oil and dry bulk shipping and renewable energy solutions. The company emphasizes that the press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results.

CMB.TECH is set to release its first quarter 2025 earnings, indicating a commitment to transparency and regular communication with investors.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its earnings, allowing for direct engagement with stakeholders and providing an opportunity to clarify the results.

The diversity of CMB.TECH’s fleet, which includes more than 160 vessels across various categories, showcases its strong market presence and operational capabilities.

CMB.TECH's involvement in the hydrogen and ammonia fuel market highlights its focus on future-proofing and sustainability within the maritime industry.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which raises concerns about the uncertainty and unpredictability of the company's future performance.

The language indicating that actual results may differ materially from expectations may lead to investor skepticism regarding the company's guidance and overall stability.

The mention of numerous potential risks and uncertainties may deter investors, as it highlights vulnerabilities in the company's operations and market conditions.

When will CMB.TECH release its Q1 2025 earnings?

CMB.TECH will release its first quarter 2025 earnings on May 21, 2025, before market opening.

What time is the CMB.TECH Q1 2025earnings call

Theearnings callwill take place at 8 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. CET on May 21, 2025.

How can I access the CMB.TECH conference call?

Access the conference call via the provided webcast link or by dialing in with the respective local number.

What is the purpose of the CMB.TECHearnings conference call

The call will discuss the results for the first quarter of 2025 and provide insights into company performance.

Where can I find more information about CMB.TECH?

You can find additional information on CMB.TECH at their official website, https://cmb.tech.

Antwerp, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext: CMBT) (“CMBT”, “CMB.TECH” or “the Company”) will release its first quarter 2025 earnings prior to market opening on Thursday 21 May 2025 and will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. CET to discuss the results for the quarter.







The call will be a webcast with an accompanying slideshow. You can find the details of this conference call below and on the



“Investor Relations” page



of the website. The presentation, recording & transcript will also be available on this page.









Webcast Information













Event Type:





Audio webcast with user-controlled slide presentation









Event Date:





21 May 2025









Event Time:





8 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. CET









Event Title:





“Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call”









Event Site/URL:





https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/dffdb414-f685-4c46-b490-dce9f799cbbe@d0b2b045-83aa-4027-8cf2-ea360b91d5e4









To attend this conference call, please register via the following



link



.





Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may dial in to the respective number of their location (to be found



here



). The Phone conference ID is the following: 840 280 658#







About CMB.TECH







CMB.TECH (all capitals) is a diversified and future-proof maritime group. We own and operate more than 160 seagoing vessels: crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, container ships, chemical tankers, offshore wind vessels, tugboats and ferries. We also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers.





The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe, Asia and Africa.





CMB.TECH is listed on Euronext Brussels and the NYSE under the ticker symbol CMBT.





More information can be found at



https://cmb.tech









Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbour protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbour legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.







