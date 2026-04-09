Cmb.Tech (CMBT) Price Target Increased by 10.83% to 15.87

The average one-year price target for Cmb.Tech (NYSE:CMBT) has been revised to $15.87 / share. This is an increase of 10.83% from the prior estimate of $14.32 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.04 to a high of $19.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.78% from the latest reported closing price of $13.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cmb.Tech. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMBT is 0.11%, an increase of 71.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 32,391K shares. The put/call ratio of CMBT is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,849K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares , representing an increase of 17.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMBT by 25.40% over the last quarter.

Folketrygdfondet holds 2,829K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,501K shares , representing a decrease of 94.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMBT by 47.40% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,499K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares , representing an increase of 39.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMBT by 98.15% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,283K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Millennium Management holds 1,636K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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