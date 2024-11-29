CMBC Capital Shifts Hong Kong Share Registrar

CMBC Capital Holdings Limited (HK:1141) has released an update.

CMBC Capital Holdings Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective January 1, 2025. Shareholders will need to lodge applications for share transfers with the new registrar after this date. This strategic move is crucial for investors and shareholders to ensure smooth transactions in the upcoming year.

