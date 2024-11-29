News & Insights

CMBC Capital and China Minsheng Forge Strategic Agreement

November 29, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

CMBC Capital Holdings Limited (HK:1141) has released an update.

CMBC Capital Holdings Limited has entered into a Service Agreement with China Minsheng Group, involving asset management, investment advisory, and distribution services. The transactions, which require shareholder approval due to their scale, highlight the company’s strategic partnerships and financial maneuvering within its controlling shareholder’s network. This move is aimed at ensuring the services are conducted on fair and reasonable terms, benefiting both the company and its shareholders.

