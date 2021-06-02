Markets
EBAY

CMA Says EBay-Adevinta ASA Deal Not To Be Referred To Phase 2 Probe

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA announced Wednesday that it has accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to Phase 2 given by Adevinta ASA and eBay Inc. under section 73 of the Enterprise Act 2002.

The agency noted that the anticipated acquisition by Adevinta of eBay Classifieds Group from eBay, and eBay's acquisition of a minority stake in Adevinta ASA will not be referred to Phase 2.

The undertakings which have been signed by Adevinta and eBay will come into effect from this date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular