CMA Says EBay-Adevinta ASA Deal Not To Be Referred To Phase 2 Probe

(RTTNews) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA announced Wednesday that it has accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to Phase 2 given by Adevinta ASA and eBay Inc. under section 73 of the Enterprise Act 2002.

The agency noted that the anticipated acquisition by Adevinta of eBay Classifieds Group from eBay, and eBay's acquisition of a minority stake in Adevinta ASA will not be referred to Phase 2.

The undertakings which have been signed by Adevinta and eBay will come into effect from this date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.