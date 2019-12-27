Markets
CMA Refers Amazon-Deliveroo Deal For Phase 2 Investigation - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, has decided to refer the anticipated acquisition by Amazon of a minority shareholding and certain rights in Roofoods (Deliveroo) for a phase 2 investigation.

The CMA previously found that the deal will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation, which may result in a substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in the United Kingdom. As the companies did not offer any undertakings to the CMA to resolve the concern, the CMA decided to refer the anticipated acquisition for a phase 2 probe.

Deliveroo is a food delivery service headquartered in London. It operates across 14 markets around the world. In the UK, the company's main competitors are Uber Eats and Just Eat.

