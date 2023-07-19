CMA Provisionally Clears Broadcom-VMware Deal

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The CMA has provisionally cleared the anticipated acquisition by Broadcom Inc. of VMware, Inc. The CMA has provisionally found that the anticipated acquisition may not be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in relation to the supply of various server hardware components in the United Kingdom.

On 29 March 2023, the CMA referred the anticipated acquisition by Broadcom of VMware, Inc. for an in-depth investigation.

Broadcom announced in May 2022 that it had agreed to acquire VMware for a purchase price of approximately $61 billion, and Broadcom will assume VMware's net debt.

