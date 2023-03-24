Markets
ATVI

CMA Narrows Scope Of Concerns In Microsoft - Activision Deal

March 24, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK has issued updated provisional findings in its assessment of Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision. Having considered the additional evidence provided, the CMA has provisionally concluded that the merger will not result in a substantial lessening of competition in console gaming services because the cost to Microsoft of withholding Call of Duty from PlayStation would outweigh any gains from taking such action.

"Our provisional view that this deal raises concerns in the cloud gaming market is not affected by today's announcement. Our investigation remains on course for completion by the end of April," Martin Coleman, chair of the independent panel of experts, said.

In February, the CMA published provisional findings setting out that the deal raises competition concerns in relation to both console gaming and cloud gaming services in the UK.

