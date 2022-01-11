CMA may accept Pennon's remedies to allay Bristol Water deal concerns

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it might accept the remedies offered by Pennon Group Plc PNN.L to address its concerns over the water company's 425 million pound ($577.49 million) acquisition of smaller rival Bristol Water BTW_pa.L.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has until March 7 to decide on whether to accept the undertakings and clear the deal without an in-depth phase 2 merger probe.

