Markets

CMA may accept Pennon's remedies to allay Bristol Water deal concerns

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it might accept the remedies offered by Pennon Group Plc to address its concerns over the water company's 425 million pound ($577.49 million) acquisition of smaller rival Bristol Water.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it might accept the remedies offered by Pennon Group Plc PNN.L to address its concerns over the water company's 425 million pound ($577.49 million) acquisition of smaller rival Bristol Water BTW_pa.L.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has until March 7 to decide on whether to accept the undertakings and clear the deal without an in-depth phase 2 merger probe.

($1 = 0.7359 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; ( Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular