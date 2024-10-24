News & Insights

CMA Launches Merger Inquiry Into Alphabet-Anthropic PBC Partnership

October 24, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority or CMA announced that it is investigating Alphabet Inc.'s partnership with Anthropic PBC. The deadline for phase 1 decision is 19 December 2024.

On 30 July 2024, the CMA stated that it is considering whether it is or may be the case that Alphabet's partnership with Anthropic has resulted in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.

