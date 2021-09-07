Markets

CMA Finds Competition Concerns In Sony-AWAL Deal - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Following a phase 1 probe, Competition and Markets Authority in the UK has found that Sony's completed purchase of AWAL raises competition concerns. AWAL is an emerging music distributor which allows artists to upload their own music for distribution.

CMA noted that Sony and AWAL could have competed more strongly with each other in future, and could have benefited artists by improving the terms of their deals with distributors.

Sony and AWAL must now address the CMA's concerns within 5 working days.

