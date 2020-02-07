CMA Finds Competition Concerns In Sabre-Farelogix Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Competition and Markets Authority or CMA, said, an in-depth phase 2 investigation has provisionally found that Sabre's proposed takeover of Farelogix raises competition concerns. The CMA has invited views on these provisional findings by 28 February 2020. CMA currently believes that blocking the merger may be the only way of addressing these concerns.

Martin Coleman, chair of the CMA inquiry group, said, "Farelogix is at the forefront of a technological change in this industry and we are currently concerned that the merger will see airlines and their UK passengers miss out on the benefits from the continued innovation."

