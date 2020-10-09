CMA Clears Proposed Marston's-Carlsberg JV - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Marston's Plc (MARS.L) said the Competition and Markets Authority have cleared the proposed joint venture of the Group with Carlsberg. The antitrust condition to completion of the deal has now been satisfied. Marston's Plc said the transaction will complete at the end of October 2020.
On May 22, Marston's and Carlsberg UK announced a new JV partnership "Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company to create a brand-led UK brewer and distribution company. Carlsberg UK is a division of Carlsberg A/S, which is headquartered in Denmark.
