CMA Clears Farfetch/Richemont/YOOX Net-A-Porter Deal

March 29, 2023 — 03:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority has decided not to refer the anticipated acquisition by Farfetch Limited of interest in, and governance rights over, YOOX Net-a-Porter Group S.p.A from Compagnie Financière Richemont S.A., in consideration for the acquisition by Compagnie Financière Richemont S.A. of interest in Farfetch Limited to an in-depth phase 2 probe.

On 8 February 2023, the CMA announced the launch of its merger inquiry by notice to the parties. The deadline for the CMA to announce its decision was 5 April 2023.

