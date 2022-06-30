CMA CGM to lower some French shipping rates to curb inflation

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - Shipping giant CMA CGM [RIC:RIC:CMACG.UL] said on Thursday it would reduce container shipping rates for some common consumer products imported in France to support government steps to curb inflation.

The group will from Aug. 1 reduced shipping rates by 500 euros ($520.10) per 40-foot container for consumer products imported by retailer customers in France, CMA CGM said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9614 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Tassilo Hummel, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

