CMA CGM to lower some French shipping rates to curb inflation

Contributors
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shipping giant CMA CGM said on Thursday it would reduce container shipping rates for some common consumer products imported in France to support government steps to curb inflation.

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - Shipping giant CMA CGM [RIC:RIC:CMACG.UL] said on Thursday it would reduce container shipping rates for some common consumer products imported in France to support government steps to curb inflation.

The group will from Aug. 1 reduced shipping rates by 500 euros ($520.10) per 40-foot container for consumer products imported by retailer customers in France, CMA CGM said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9614 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Tassilo Hummel, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters