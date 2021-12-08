US Markets

CMA CGM to buy part of Ingram Micro in $3 bln logistics deal

Gus Trompiz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Shipping group CMA CGM has agreed to acquire most of Ingram Micro's Commerce & Lifecycle Services (CLS) activities in a deal worth $3 billion aimed at accelerating CMA CGM's push into end-to-end logistics, the French group said on Wednesday.

CMA CGM, one of the world's largest container shipping lines, will finance the acquisition from its own funds and expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2022, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by GV De Clercq)

