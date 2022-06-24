CMA CGM, Singapore port authority to collaborate on low carbon fuels

SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Shipping giant CMA CGM is collaborating with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to explore the use of low carbon fuels and green technologies, the MPA said on Friday.

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday, the MPA said, which will see them explore the use of zero and low-carbon marine fuels, such as e-methanol, e-methane and biofuels for commercial shipping, as well as conduct research on technologies such as carbon capture solutions.

"I am confident that this collaboration will contribute meaningful solutions to the industry's needs, strengthen the local marinetech ecosystem, and also build the maritime workforce capability in Singapore," said Quah Ley Hoon, MPA's chief executive.

CMA CGM has ordered 16 vessels including 10 to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and six by methanol.

As part of its collaboration with the MPA, CMA CGM will register three of these e-methane ready LNG-powered vessels under the Singapore flag.

It already has 29 e-methane ready vessels in service and aims to have 77 by 2026.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; editing by Jason Neely)

((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.