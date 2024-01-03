News & Insights

World Markets

CMA CGM says ship off Yemen coast unharmed

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

January 03, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - French shipping firm CMA CGM CMACG.UL said on Wednesday that its CMA CGM Tage container ship was unharmed and suffered "no incident" after Yemen's Houthis said they "targeted" the ship.

The CMA CGM spokesperson said the ship was headed for Egypt, denying the Houthis' military spokesman Yahya Sarea comment that it was bound for Israel.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants, who control much of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, have stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Ingrid Melander)

