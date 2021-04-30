CMA CGM orders 22 ships from China's CSSC for 2023-2024

Contributor
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - Container shipping group CMA CGM said on Friday it has ordered 22 vessels from Chinese shipyard CSSC Group expected to be delivered in 2023-2024 in response to market growth.

The order will include 12 ships powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 10 to run on very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), it said in a statement.

The value of the order was not disclosed.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

