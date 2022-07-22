CMA CGM lowers container fees to help France cope with inflation

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Shipping giant CMA CGM announced on Friday it would lower its container fees by 750 euros from August for imports to France from Asia in an effort to support the French economy and consumer purchasing power at times of high inflation.

The unlisted company's profits have surged on higher prices, alongside other firms like energy group TotalEnergies, prompting the French government to urge them to do more to help households.

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((Juliette.Jabkhiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

