CMA CGM launches air freight unit with four cargo planes

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shipping group CMA CGM on Friday announced the creation of an air freight division, backed by the acquisition of four cargo planes.

The family-owned firm also said it had dropped plans to acquire a stake in French airline operator Groupe Dubreuil Aero and was now studying possible commercial ties with Dubreuil in air freight.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.