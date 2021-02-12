Companies
AIR

CMA CGM launches air freight unit with four cargo planes

Contributor
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published

Shipping group CMA CGM on Friday announced the creation of an air freight division, backed by the acquisition of four cargo planes.

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shipping group CMA CGM on Friday announced the creation of an air freight division, backed by the acquisition of four cargo planes.

The family-owned firm also said it had dropped plans to acquire a stake in French airline operator Groupe Dubreuil Aero and was now studying possible commercial ties with Dubreuil in air freight.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular