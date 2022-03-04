US Markets
CMA CGM halts Belarus shipping over Ukraine war

Gus Trompiz Reuters
PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - The French shipping group CMA CGM said on Friday that it had suspended services to and from Belarus.

Like other shipping groups, CMA CGM had previously halted services in Ukraine and Russia due to the war and related sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow.

Shipping and logistics group Maersk AERSKB.CO earlier said it would sharply curtail its transport of goods to Belarus.

