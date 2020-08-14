CMA CGM, DIF to acquire stake in Algeciras terminal

PARIS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shipping group CMA CGM CMACG.UL said on Friday it has signed an agreement with financial partner DIF to acquire 50% minus one share of the TTIA container terminal at Spain's Algeciras port from Korea's HMM group 011200.KS.

Following the acquisition, expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, CMA CGM will jointly operate the terminal with HMM, it said in an emailed response to Reuters.

It did not disclose financial details.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.