CMA CGM completes sale of 8 terminals under China Merchants deal

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - CMA CGM said on Thursday that it had completed the sale of stakes in eight port terminals for $815 million to its joint venture with China Merchants Port Group 001872.SZ.

Late last year, CMA CGM had agreed a deal with China Merchants to sell stakes in 10 port terminals to the companies' Terminal Link venture for $968 million, as part of efforts by CMA CGM to finance its acquisition of Swiss-based CEVA Logistics and reduce group debt.

The $153 million sale of the two other terminals covered by the deal was expected to be completed during the first half of the year, subject to regulatory approval, added CMA CGM.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.