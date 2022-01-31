BOLL

CMA CGM agrees to buy majority stake in French delivery firm Colis Prive

Contributor
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

French shipping giant CMA CGM said it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in French delivery firm Colis Prive, as it continues to build up its logistics business.

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - French shipping giant CMA CGM said it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in French delivery firm Colis Prive, as it continues to build up its logistics business.

CMA CGM is to buy 51% of Colis Prive from current owner Hopps Group and will have an option of increasing its stake further. The value of the planned transaction was not disclosed.

Marseille-based CMA CGM has been investing in non-maritime services, similar to its container shipping rivals. After buying Swiss logistics group CEVA Logistics in 2019, it agreed late last year to acquire supply chain activities from Ingram Micro in a deal valued at about $3 billion.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BOLL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters