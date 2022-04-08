CMA CGM acquires nearly 100% of auto logistics group Gefco

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - French shipping group CMA CGM said on Friday it has acquired nearly 100% of Gefco, the auto transport company previously co-owned by Russian Railways (RZD) and carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI.

CMA CGM had been authorised by the European Commission to acquire Gefco's capital immediately, pending final approval of the deal expected in the coming months, it said in a statement without disclosing financial details.

Gefco had announced last week it would buy back the 75% of its shares held by RZD after the state-owned company became the target of western sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

French media last week reported that, following the exit of RZD, the business would likely be acquired by CMA CGM, which has invested heavily in non-maritime logistics in recent years alongside container shipping, its core activity.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz , editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

