CMA Begins Probe Into Proposed Acquisition By Qualcomm Of Autotalks

(RTTNews) - The UK's Competition Markets Authority said on Friday that it is investigating the planned acquisition by Qualcomm Inc (QCOM). of Autotalks Ltd. raising concerns that the merger may substantially lessen the competition for goods or services.

To assist it with this assessment, the market regulator has invited comments on the transaction from any interested party, in advance to the start of its formal investigation.

On May 8, Qualcomm, a semiconductor company, had announced that its unit, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has entered into a deal to acquire Autotalks, a fabless semiconductor firm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.