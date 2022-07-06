CMA Begins Merger Probe Into Activision Blizzard-Microsoft Deal

(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK said it is considering whether the anticipated acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) will result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.?

The CMA announced the launch of its merger inquiry on 6 July 2022 and has a deadline of 1 September 2022 for its phase 1 decision. The CMA has invited comments regarding the deal from any interested party.

