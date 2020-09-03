Markets
CMA Begins Its Investigation Related To Sinch/SAP Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, has launched its merger inquiry regarding the anticipated acquisition by Sinch of the SAP Digital Interconnect Unit from SAP SE. The CMA started the investigation by notice to the companies on 2 September 2020 and has a deadline of 28 October 2020 for its phase 1 decision.

The CMA is considering whether it is or may be the case that the deal, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition.

