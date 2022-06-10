Markets
CMA Begins Consulting On Launch Of Market Investigation Into Mobile Browsers, Access To Cloud Gaming

(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority or CMA in the UK is consulting on the launch of a market investigation into Apple and Google's market power in mobile browsers and Apple's restrictions on cloud gaming through its App Store. The CMA is also taking enforcement action against Google in relation to its app store payment practices.

"As good as many of their services and products are, their strong grip on mobile ecosystems allows them to shut out competitors, holding back the British tech sector and limiting choice," Andrea Coscelli, Chief Executive of the CMA, said.

The consultation on the proposed market investigation reference will close on 22 July.

