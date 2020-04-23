CMA Approves Just Eat - Takeaway.com Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority has cleared the merger deal between Just Eat and Takeaway.com. The CMA is now satisfied that there are no competition concerns associated with the transaction.

"In this case, we carefully considered whether Takeaway.com could have re-entered the UK market in future, giving people more choice. After gathering additional evidence which indicates this deal will not reduce competition, it is also the right decision to now clear the merger."

Just Eat plc is one of the main food delivery firms in the UK market, while Takeaway.com N.V operates in 11 countries overseas. Takeaway.com has not been active in the UK since exiting in 2016.

