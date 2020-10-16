CMA: Instagram Agrees To Insist On Clear Labelling Of Incentivised Posts In The UK

(RTTNews) - Facebook Ireland Ltd, which operates Instagram in the UK, has agreed to a package of changes to prevent hidden advertising on Instagram following CMA action. The Competition and Markets Authority has been investigating hidden advertising on Instagram over concerns that social media influencers are posting content about businesses without making clear where they have been paid or incentivised to do so.

Instagram will now prompt users to confirm if they have been incentivised in any way to promote a product or service and, if so, require them to disclose this fact clearly. The photo and video sharing platform will also extend its 'paid partnership' tool to all users enabling people easily to display a clear label at the top of a post. Clear labelling of incentivised posts is required under consumer protection law, the CMA noted.

As part of the commitments, Instagram is also required to involve businesses in the changes by creating a tool to help them monitor how their products are being promoted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.