CMA: Facebook Removes Further 16,000 Trading Groups Dealing With Fake Reviews

(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK said Facebook has now removed a further 16,000 groups that were dealing in fake and misleading reviews. The latest action by Facebook comes after a follow-up CMA investigation found more evidence of misleading content. Facebook has also made further changes to its systems for identifying, and removing such content on its social media platforms.

The CMA intervention resulted in Facebook making it harder for people to find groups and profiles that buy and sell fake reviews. The actions from Facebook also include: suspending or banning users who are repeatedly creating Facebook groups and Instagram profiles that promote, encourage or facilitate fake and misleading reviews; and introducing new automated processes that will improve the detection and removal of this content.

"Facebook has a duty to do all it can to stop the trading of such content on its platforms. After we intervened again, the company made significant changes - but it is disappointing it has taken them over a year to fix these issues," the CMA stated.

